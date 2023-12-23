You're invited! Grammy nomination celebration

LAFAYETTE, La. — During the 2022 Grammy awards show, Dwayne "Dopsie" Rubin, a local Zydeco legend, was awarded for his involvement in the film "Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story."

See that full story here.

This year, he and his band, the Zydeco Hellraisers, have been nominated for another Grammy.

Their album, "Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival" is nominated for the "Best Regional Roots Music Album" award, which is for albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental roots music recordings.

To celebrate their nomination, Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers are holding a concert at the Grouse Room on Dec. 23 at 9:30 p.m.

The event is open for anyone who is 21 or older and has purchased a ticket to attend.

General admission tickets are $12, but you can also purchase a high-top table, booth, balcony seating and other accommodations that could cost up to $150.

The Grouse Room is located at 417 Jefferson St. in Lafayette.

To purchase tickets, click here.