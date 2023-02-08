Local Grammy Music Awards winner

Lafayette native Dwayne Dopsie first picked up a washboard when he was six years old, next was his fathers, renowned Zydeco legend Rockin' Dopsie's trusty accordion. The rest was history.

Since then Dopsie has traveled internationally with his band, the Zydeco Hellraisers from Canada to China. Yet, his love for his home state of Louisiana and Jazz Fest in New Orleans makes this the most consecutive festival he has performed at, over 20 times.

When he was asked to take part in a film about the beloved music festival, he wasn't sure about the outcome but knew it was something he wanted to be part of.

Dopsie was not in attendance for the event in Las Vegas when he first heard the exciting news but had just finished a show at the Gumbo Fest in Florida.

"I stopped in my tracks, and I said we won? I had gumbo in my hand I dropped it all on the ground", Dopsie recounts.

Dopsie credits his devotion to the accordion and love of playing to his father Rockin' and Clifton Chenier, a pioneer in the Creole Zydeco music scene.

"When you hear Zydeco music it makes you feel, it doesn't exclude, age, race, or anything", Dopsie said.

