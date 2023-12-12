Watch Now
Suspect arrested in connection to Sampson Avenue homicide

Posted at 8:33 AM, Dec 12, 2023
Lafayette Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide that took place Saturday, December 9, in the 300 block of Sampson Ave.

Deaontrae Sampson ,29, of Lafayette was arrested and booked on one count of second-degree murder, one count illegal use of dangerous weapons and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said the victim, 37-year-old Michelle Touchet of Lafayette, was walking back from a neighbor’s residence when a suspect approached her. The suspect began firing rounds at Touchet, striking her multiple times.

Sampson was booked into LPCC on the above charges.

