LPD investigating Sampson Avenue homicide

The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 300 block of Sampson Avenue about a shooting in progress on 12/09/2023 at 11:01 p.m.

Upon arrival, one female victim was located in the area, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. As a result of her injuries, the female victim died on the scene. Police identified the female victim as Michelle Touchet, 37, of Lafayette, La.

Investigators determined that Touchet was walking back from a neighbor’s residence when a suspect approached her. The suspect began firing rounds at Touchet, striking her multiple times.

The homicide is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the Submit a Tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

