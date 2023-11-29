Noël à Broussard returns to the city's downtown

BROUSSARD, La. — Looking for something to get you in the holiday spirit? Consider heading out to Noël à Broussard this Saturday in downtown Broussard from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. courtesy of the Broussard Chamber of Commerce.

The free event begins with a market full of local vendors in the parking lot at Main Street and East Railroad Street to open at 2 p.m. Festive reindeer games for the whole family will begin at the same time in the City Hall parking lot, along with face painting and balloon artistry.

The annual Christmas parade begins at 3 o'clock to start at the corner of Morgan Avenue and Albertson Parkway, wrapping up at Arceneaux Park. Keep in mind, surrounding roads will be closed for the parade starting at 2 p.m.

Old Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus will also be on hand for photos on the City Hall porch directly after the parade's end until 5:30 p.m., with caroling to follow at 5:45 p.m.

Capping off the night will be a lighting of the City Hall Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m., with the help of Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

For more on what you need to know before you go, click here.

