LAFAYETTE, La. — Acadiana residents are all about Cajun culture, but let's take a step back even further and talk about Louisiana's Native American culture.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 18, Vermilionville will be hosting their annual Native American Culture Day Festival, where seven tribes from across Louisiana will be coming together to celebrate.

The tribes that will be participating in the event are the following:



Louisiana Attakapas Eagle Tribe

Avogel Tribe of Louisiana

Atakapas-Ishak Nation of Southwest Louisiana

Jean Charles Choctaw Nation

Houma Nation

Natchitoches Tribe of Louisiana

Coco Tribe of Canneci Tinne

The festival will begin with a blessing and opening ceremony led by the Atakapa-Ishak Nation of Southwest Louisiana at 10:30 a.m.

"They have different ceremonies that they perform on the common ground to give people an idea of what are some of the ceremonies that tribes used to do in the old days," said Sitting Bear, a member of the Avogel Tribal Council and leader of the Bear Clan.

This will be followed by a dance demonstration by the Coco Tribe of Canneci Tinne at 10:45 a.m. There will be another demonstration by this tribe at 3:30 p.m.

There will be craft activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dance and songs, led by Natchitoches Tribe of Louisiana at 11:45 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ongoing throughout the festival will be tomahawk throwing, storytelling and cultural exhibits.

"The total thing is to educate the public on what the tribes did and what they contributed to the culture, and that's what we're trying to do at Vermilionville, is to show the contributions that the tribes had to the culture in Louisiana," Sitting Bear said.

This is a family-friendly event and is free to attend.

"Three days in the year that are set aside for individuals, and on those three days, people don't have to pay to get into the village," Sitting Bear said. " We have it for Creole Day, which they celebrate, Acadian Day and then Native American Day because those are the three cultures that they try to promote at Vermilionville."

However, it is suggested that you bring cash if you intend to buy anything from the different tribal artisan booths that will be set up.