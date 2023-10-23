Murder conviction in UL student overdose

JonTerez Broussard, A UL student tragically passed when she consumed fentanyl unknowingly during a night out with friends.

Two years later, a Lafayette jury unanimously find the dealer, guilty for second degree murder.

Broussard's family speaks out about the decision and how they will continue to fight to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and to promote Narcan be more accessible and affordable.

"It's a very heavy burden to carry for any of us especially me as her mom, I mean she was my baby," says May Broussard, the mother of JonTerez.

The Broussards are still mourning the loss of their loved one who they nicknamed "JaJa", but are also thankful for monumental verdict. It is the first second degree murder charge for a fentanyl death in the state of Louisiana.

"It's relieving for me as her mom to know that that we have that decision but it's also relieving to me to know that the decision may help move forward with finding other people responsible for similar situations," Mary says.

Damien Bernard was found guilty of second degree murder for distributing the fentanyl that would leave Broussard in the hospital for a week before she died.

Her older sister, Annmarie says she spends her time being an advocate for victims like JaJa.

"I think JonTerez would be happy and honored that her name and case is sending hope to so many fentanyl victims out there, I just don't think there no greater honor then that," AnnMarie said.

Her older brother Bobby recounts how much of a firecracker his sister was and that she would be proud her siblings continue to raise awareness about the deadly drug.

"She was trying to have fun with some friends people try to have fun with their friends sometimes and it leads to the end. It's not something to play with," he says. "They say "one pill can kill", and it [can] be in every drug you can imagine so I advocate a lot for people to be safe with recreational use and preferably to not use recreationaly at all."

Although not here in body, the family of JaJa says she gave them a heavenly sign in the courtroom to let her family know she's ok.

"They said "juror number 143" and when they said 143, we all looked at each other," expresses her mother. "Because the number 143 is on her grandmothers gravestone and our daughters gravestone. "It means I love you. I is one letter, love is four, and you is three."