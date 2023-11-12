Making accessibility PASAble

LAFAYETTE, La. — Performing Arts Serving Acadiana, PASA, is launching their new accessibility initiative, PASAble, at the Heymann Performing Arts Center in Lafayette.

PASA recognizes the need for accessibility features beyond handicap parking spots or entrance ramps, and is implementing new and inclusive features into all the shows and performances they are involved in.

Some of the accessibility features included in the PASAble initiative are as follows:



infrared listening devices for those with hearing impairment

an accessibility entrance from the lobby into the theater for those with mobility issues

large print program books for those with visual impairments

a quiet zone for those who may become overstimulated by lights and sound

early entrance for those who may need more time and space to get settled

PASA developed this initiative with the help of several local organizations, including D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation, Affiliated Blind of Louisiana, Families Helping Families, LARC, the Life Learning program at the University of Louisiana Lafayette, the Down Syndrome Association, the Acadiana Autism Association, individuals with disabilities and family and friends and others.

This initiative will be playing out in full effect at the Sean Mason Quintet, showing at the Heymann Center on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for this show are available on the Heymann Center's website.

Patrons with disabilities who have additional accessibility requests or who are in need of additional information are encouraged to contact the PASA office at 337-769-3231 or email info@pasaonline.org.