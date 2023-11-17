Local family escapes early-morning house fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — One Lafayette family narrowly escaped an early-morning house fire in the 1000 block of N. Pierce St. on Friday, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

We're told a call came in at 2:24 a.m. when the homeowner called 911 to report the living room on fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they tell us flames were coming from the front window and door of the home. That's when crews say they met the homeowner, her son, and grandson outside the home in the neighboring yard, along with two vehicles under the carport were also on fire, as the fire began spreading to the home next door. Thankfully, firefighters say the family was not injured.

According to Alton Trahan, public information officer for Lafayette Fire Department, it took about 20 minutes for first responders to get the flames under control. He says the home and vehicles suffered heavy fire damage, while the neighboring home has heat damage.

Trahan says the homeowner's son reported being awakened by the heat and smoke from the blaze, afterward noticing the curtains on fire. That's when the son told firefighters he alerted his mother and son, leading to a swift exit.

Fire officials believe the fire began in the living room with an electrical malfunction as the source of ignition. They tell us an overloaded electrical circuit also contributed to the fire, but they're ruling the ordeal as an accident.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel