Lafayette Diocese sex abuse lawsuit elevates to Louisiana Supreme Court

In a recent development, the Supreme Court of Louisiana has set a date for oral arguments in a case that has garnered significant attention.

Five men file suit against Vatican, dioceses, alleging abuse by Morvant

The Court's decision, granted on December 5, 2023, mandates that the case will proceed to oral argument during the Court's next available docket.

According to the memorandum, which can be read below, the rules dictate specific deadlines for the submission of briefs. The applicants must file their briefs by January 2, 2024, and respondents by January 19, 2024.

The lawsuit originally filed in 2018 accuses the church of knowing that the late Rev. Monsignor Kenneth Romain Morvant sexually abused children.

Fifteen years after acknowledging it exists, and months after promising its release, the Diocese of Lafayette still had not released a list of priests who have faced credible accusations of sexual abuse involving children. KATC Investigates broke that silence, and releasing its own list.