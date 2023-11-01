KRVS Celebrates 60 Years With a 'Fais Do Do'

For information on how to purchase tickets, click here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A ONE-OF-A-KIND FUNDRAISING CONCERT IS HAPPENING AT THE ACADIANA ARTS CENTER THIS FRIDAY, NOV. 3.

REGIONAL PUBLIC RADIO STATION, KRVS, IS CELEBRATING 60 YEARS OF BROADCASTING.

TO COMMEMORATE THIS MILESTONE, THEY ARE HOSTING THEIR FIRST 'FAY DOE DOE' OR 'DANCE PARTY,' FEATURING ARTISTS LIKE TERRANCE AND MARCELLA SIMIEN, CORY LIDET, AND PABLO PELLERIN.

KRVS'S DIRECTOR OF MARKETING, MEGAN CONSTANTIN, IS ALSO EXCITED ABOUT THE ART WALL THAT WILL BE ON DISPLAY.

"We have photos from over the years including newspaper articles written in French about the station, letters from prisoners who have really been affected by the programming here at KRVS...We've never had a concert like this before; this is kind of a big blowout that we're doing just to kinda--we had a lot of people retire recently, and we've brought in some new staff, and it's 60 years of broadcasting in Acadiana."

TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE FOR FRIDAY NIGHT'S EVENT.