Jeff Landry launches transition website and administration application portal

LAFAYETTE, La. — Governor-elect Jeff Landry held a press conference to announce the latest updates in his transition process.

Landry launched his new transition website, which follows his transition theme of "One Team. One Dream. One Louisiana."

On this website, you can view short biographies and statements from the chairs of his transition committee.

There is also a submission portal to "Share Your Ideas" and a media page, where you can see each press release Landry's team puts out or read his official biography.

This website is also where you can find an application portal to express your interest in serving under Landry's administration.

"In order to accomplish a smooth and efficient transition, we've set up this application portal on the website at oneteam.la," Landry said. "So, no matter your party affiliation, if you love Louisiana and you're interested in working with us, then we want to hear from you."

Landry says there will be a lot of positions opening up within his administration.

Earlier this week, Landry announced his 14 transition councils and their chairs:

Agriculture, Fisheries and Land Management, Chair Joel Broussard

Coast and Environment, Chair Tony Alford and Chair Tim Hardy

Constitutional Reform, Chair Lane Grigsby

Crime and Public Safety, Chair Tony Clayton and Chair Laura Rodrigue

Economic Development and Fiscal Policy, Chair Ben Bordelon and Chair Mandi Mitchell

Energy, Chemical and Maritime Industry, Chair Gray Stream

Healthcare and Hospitals, Chair Keith Myers and Chair Allyson Pharr

Infrastructure, Chair David Madden

Insurance Crisis, Chair Tim Temple and Chair Ross Laris

K-12 Education, Chair Eddie Rispone and Chair Rebecca Boniol

Local and Municipal Affairs, Chair Guy Cormier and Chair Jason Willis

Military Issues, Chair Doug Judice

New Orleans, Chair Boysie Bollinger

Workforce Development and High Education, Chair Lee Mallett

Landry says he plans to use the advice of the council dedicated to the city of New Orleans to identify what changes should be made within the city.

"We want to hear from those people who are on that committee what kind of changes or policies or area concerns or problems that the city of New Orleans has, which has kept the city of New Orleans from being a great city that it once was," Landry said.

He says he realizes that crime is an issue but that it is not the only issue New Orleans faces.