Healing Communities: Holiday Community Giving Fair

DUSON, La. — Community Partners Louisiana Cares hosted their annual Community Holiday Giving Fair on Nov. 25.

This event is a part of their Healing Our Communities mission.

Each year, they choose a different community to give Christmas gifts to. This holiday season, the non-profit is partnering with Pontabla Grocery Store Number Three, which is located in Marigny Circle.

"We see the need for this in the community; therefore, we decided that we would choose different communities to go out and give gifts during the holidays," said Rachel Papillion, Community Partners Louisiana Cares President and CEO.

The fair had tables of donated items set up for community members to choose from.

"We have clothes, shoes, bags of groceries, jewelry, bags, everything that anyone could want for Christmas," Papillion said.

Community Partners Louisiana Cares' president and CEO, Rachel Papillion, said the items were donated by the organization's corporate donors.