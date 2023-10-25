HAVE YOU SEEN? Walls of Thruway motel coming down

LAFAYETTE, La. — If you drive down the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette Parish, you might have noticed the abandoned motel at the corner of Hwy. 90 and Pinhook Rd.

Left empty for years, many call it an eyesore — but that won't be the case for long as crews work to bring it down to the dirt. The reason? Safety concerns and public perception of the area, according to city officials.

At this time, it's unclear what the future of the property holds, but we're told demolition is going to take at least the next few weeks. Several rounds of safety checks are to follow before the property can be sold.

