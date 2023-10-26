Grand jury hands up murder indictments

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has handed up indictments in four slayings.

Zentrell Gardner, 19, of St. Martinville, was indicted on one count second-degree murder and nine counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a July 5 shooting. That shooting happened on West Gilman Street and resulted in the death of Kvon O'Neil, 19. It followed another shooting that happened at a Tobacco Plus store on North University; no injuries happened in that shooting. Another person, a juvenile, was booked with eight counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of accessory after the fact to second degree murder in the case.

Johntay James Hamilton, 28, was indicted on one count second-degree murder in connection with the August 2023 slaying of Deniro Broussard. That shooting happend at night on Shirley Picard Road. POlice arrived to find Broussard suffering from a gunshot wound; he died at the hospital. Police said he was walking with a relative when he was approached by another man who pulled out a gun and shot him. The shooter then ran away.

Thomas Devon Woods Jr., 29, of Lafayette was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. He's accused in connection with the May slaying of Rasheed Carmouche. That shooting happened on East Simcoe; police say Carmouche was walking on the street when he was shot. He died at the hospital.

Jonathan Keith Malbrough, 39, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of Wilson Joseph Marshal. Marshal, 64, was stabbed to death on East Simcoe Street in June 2023. Marshal's fiancee told us that her son, Malbrough, stabbed Marshal during an argument. To see that story, click here.

A conviction on a charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.