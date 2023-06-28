LPS Investigates Fatal Stabbing on E. Simcoe Street

Lafayette police said they're investigating a stabbing that left 64-year-old Wilson Marshall dead on Monday night.

According to Corporal Ken Handy, officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simcoe Street shortly after eight o'clock when they discovered Marshall was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

"It's never a good day when a life is taken," Handy said. "I just give you my condolences on behalf of us and the city of Lafayette."

Chrysonda Malbrough said her 39-year-old son Jonathan Malbrough and her fiance got into a dispute that turned deadly.

"It was an argument," Chrysonda said. "Wilson walked in and he closed the door...he went to get a pie, rolled his eyes at my son, my son was on the sofa, things happened so fast...I tried to get in between them. I'm 5'2, what you want me to do?"

Chrysonda said she hasn't been able to eat or sleep since her fiance's death and she remembers watching Marshall take his last breath.

"My son stood there like he became from sane to insane because he just stood there and waited for the cops," Chrysonda said.

According to Cpl. Handy, Jonathan was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail and is facing one count of second-degree murder.

