Ghosts, Goblins and Gumbo, Oh My!

Posted at 12:24 PM, Oct 25, 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. — The annual Ghost, Goblins and Gumbo Cook-Off hosted by REALTOR Association of Acadiana is Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Today in Parc International, 25 members and local affiliates of REALTOR have set up booths to raise funds for three charities in Acadiana: Acadiana Veteran Alliance, FUNraisers for St. Jude and CASA of St. Landry-Evangeline. The charity organizations are chosen for a three-year term, meaning the proceeds from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 cook-offs will be split equally among these charities.

The event is family-friendly with all-you-can-eat gumbo from each competitor, a Halloween costume contest for the kids and live music from a local band, The Good Dudes.

Tickets for the event are $10 for ages 10 and above. Children under the age of 10 can participate for free. Tickets are cash only.

