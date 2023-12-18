Forfeiture proceedings initiated following seizure of firearms in Lafayette gun shop case

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana will be handling a forfeiture proceeding in connection with the seizure of numerous firearms in the case involving Dave’s Gunshop in Lafayette.

During the investigation of this case, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”) seized numerous firearms from Dave’s Gunshop and also from the residence of Jeremiah Micah Deare and Sarah Elaine Fogle.

The defendants in this case, Deare and Fogle, were charged and found guilty of conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.

If you, your family member, or anyone that you know may have an interest in claiming ownership of any of the firearm(s) seized in this case, contact the Forfeiture Unit's Office at 318-676-3600 for information on how to file a claim with the court for any firearm.