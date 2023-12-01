Owners of Dave's Gun Shop convicted in federal court

A Broussard couple who owned a local gun shop have been convicted in federal court.

Jeremiah Micah Deare, 37, and Sarah Elaine Fogle, 30, were found guilty on all counts by a jury following a trial that started on Monday, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

The couple was originally indicted for conspiring to deal firearms without a license, making false statements in records required to be kept by a licensed firearms dealer, and failing to file sales reports in connection with their firearms business located in Lafayette.

The trial started Monday and the jury heard from more than 20 witnesses, the release states.

The government alleged that they illegally sold or tried to sell hundreds of firearms out of their house and at gun shows without a license. They didn't follow the law, including the one that requires background checks on customers, the government alleged.

More than 240 guns were seized from their home, many with price tags, and were brought to court as evidence. The government is asking that the couple forfeit a total of 619 guns involved in the offenses alleged, the release states.

Trial testimony and evidence revealed that Deare was the owner of Dave’s Gunshop, LLC (Dave’s) in Lafayette. Deare and Fogle did not hold a Federal Firearms License in their individual capacities.

The investigation began back in 2019, and a compliance inspection was done at Dave's in August of that year. The couple got a warning a month later, when federal officials talked to them about numerous violations, including failing to complete a background check form ATF-4473 (one time), failing to accurately keep acquisition and disposition records for dispositions (67 times), failing to accurately keep acquisition and disposition records for acquisitions (62 times), transferring firearms without having a final response from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (two times), inaccurate completion of ATF-4473 forms (111 times), and for missing firearms.

The same day they got those warnings, federal officials also gave them information about their legal responsibilities as Federal Firearms License holders. Deare signed paperwork acknowledging what he was told, but even after that warning, Deare and Fogle continued to deal firearms without a license, without keeping the required records and without doing background checks, the government alleged.

"Deare and Fogle acquired large quantities of firearms and ammunition from estate sales and other means but would not document the firearms in Dave’s Acquisition & Disposition Book as required by federal law," the release states. "In addition, firearms brought to Dave’s to be sold on consignment were not logged into Dave’s Acquisition & Disposition Book and were not placed for sale at Dave’s, but rather were brough to gun shows to sell off of Dave’s A&D book and without background checks."

The couple kept guns at their house without noting that in the store inventory, and would take guns to gun shows around Louisiana and in other states. They sold firearms at gun shows to non-Louisiana residents for which no ATF-4473 or background checks were ever completed, the release states.

"Their failure to conduct background checks resulted in the sales of firearms to persons prohibited by law from possessing or purchasing firearms. Additionally, the sales of firearms at gun shows outside the State of Louisiana were not done through a dealer licensed in the state where the gun show was conducted as required by law," the release states. "The proceeds from the out-of-state gun sales of firearms were not included as revenue for Dave’s, but instead, evidence and testimony revealed Deare and Fogle used it for their own personal gain to avoid any record of these profits with Dave’s, which at the time was in litigation with the previous owner."

They were indicted in 2021, records show.

After the trial a detention hearing was held, and Deare will be jailed until his sentencing, which is set for April 2024. Fogle will remain out on bond, but will be prohibited from traveling outside of Louisiana.

Deare faces up to five years on two charges and up to one year in prison on another charge. Fogle faces up to five years on the charge she was convicted of, the conspiracy count. They both face fines of up to $250,000.

The ATF conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lauren L. Gardner and Myers P. Namie prosecuted the case.