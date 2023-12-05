Council to vote on new traffic light by LHS

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette City Council will meet Tuesday night to discuss installing and funding a new traffic light at Marie Antoinette and West Congress Street to help alleviate traffic.

The light according to Lafayette Parish School Systems (LPSS) can help to ensure the safety of the students at Lafayette High School. If funded, it could cost $250,000.

Thomas Clavier is head coach at Crawfish Aquatics, the pool is only a block away from the busy intersection. "Traffic can be pretty bad but also that's in the surrounding areas especially right after school but right here traffic is pretty bad."

KATC asks if the area sees wrecks happen so close to the school.

"There's a few wrecks on this road which would be Foreman and Susan and there's definitely wrecks in front of Lafayette High," he says.

LPSS Public Information Officer Amanda Blanco says the addition of the red light is for the safety of the students.

"After multiple discussions with LCG administration regarding the need for a traffic light at the intersection of Marie Antoinette and Congress Street, it is our understanding that LCG will fund the new traffic light. As construction of the new Lafayette High School progresses, and for the safety of all those who travel in the area daily, LPSS hopes LCG can secure the required funding for this project."

But some say the traffic light might not be the only solution.

"I think before adding lights to see if it helps the situation you would have to have someone come in that specializes in the flow of traffic and the time of lights," added Clavier.

