A Ride to Recovery: Lafayette man gives free bus rides to treatment facilities

Justin Bourgeois manages the 'Solid Ground' sober living home; after being gifted a bus by his church, he uses it to help others in need

5 years ago, he made the choice to 'do more for others' after his daughter came into the world

Bourgeois offers rides at no cost, hoping to impact others around him on his recovery journey, while helping them get through theirs

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Part of the recovery program is being able to help others."

20 years ago, a Lafayette man was severely injured.

"I got injured in 2000, broke my neck, skull, and face into five pieces. Lost my career in welding, and was disabled for many years."

In order to cope with these drastic life-changes, Justin turned to drugs and alcohol. Until...he 'had his first biological child.'

"She's 5 years old now, and that was a game-changer for me. I had to do something different."

A family-friend and pastor of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, told Justin he wished the church's membership was a little higher.

"I told him I could help people get to church but I needed a way, I couldn't get 'em on a scooter. A month later I got a bus."

Every Wednesday and Sunday, Justin drives to sober living homes like Solid Ground and St. Michael's...giving free rides to church, treatment facilities, and meetings, to those in need.

"I was at a meeting one night, and the weather wasn't really great, and he offered me a ride, you know back to the other sober living home I was staying at."

Chris Shaneyfelt met Justin through the sober living community.

"I got addicted to meth, and it took over my life, you know. Most people party til they're hungover, I party til I'm homeless."

He says the bus has helped make his road to recovery just a little bit easier.

"You know for someone like me who has no car, no license, and is trying to get their life back together, it's imperative that we have someone that's nice enough and gives up their personal time to take us places that will help us in recovery."

Chris is currently 6 months sober.

To get in touch with Justin, contact the Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church.