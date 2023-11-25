Some Small Businesses are Depending on Black Friday

Shopaholics aren't the only ones excited about Black Friday, some small business managers said they are, too.

Monica Fuselier is the store manager at Jennings Inflatables, a boutique gift shop in Jeff Davis Parish.

"We're open just about every Black Friday and we try to run sales," Fuselier said. "It is hard to beat the big, box stores, but we still try our best and we think we have unique items, so that helps too."

She said just about everything in the store is marked down for Black Friday shoppers.

"This past year has been a struggle," Fuselier said. "Everybody is being hit by the high prices at the grocery stores and your pocketbooks just can't take it."

While inflation is hitting the pockets of many Americans this year, Elton residents Andrea and Sydney Sylestine said their shopping on a budget.

"[I'm looking for] pretty much anything I can afford on my cash app," Sydney said. "I just really want [clothes] that match my style."

Sydney's mother, Andrea said she too, is spending her money wisely.

"[I'm shopping for] houseware," Andrea said. "[It's] something we can use. I don't want to be wasteful."

While several business owners on Main Street in Jennings are doing whatever they can to attract customers on Black Friday, they're also urging the community to support them for 'Small Business Saturday,' on Nov. 25.