Jennings Residents are Putting Safety First, Even on Halloween

There's no trick. Several residents across Jefferson Davis Parish said they are putting their safety first this Halloween.

Lifelong Jennings residents Debrah and her husband Ronald Brunt said they won't be distributing candy this year, but still recommend their neighborhood for trick-or-treating.

"This year the witch decided to take a year off, but our neighborhood is one of the safest areas," Debrah said. "The police officers block the roads so that it's just one way in and one way out for the children to walk."

The Brunts said three to 400 people visit Acadian Drive and the surrounding area to trick-or-treat every year.

Ronald said while the community is looking forward to having fun, it's important to remain cautious.

"Watch the candy," Ronald said. "Parents [should] inspect the candy and please watch the kids when they're running across the streets because they do get excited."

Police officers from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Department are increasing their presence throughout the parish for Halloween.

Sheriff Ivy Woods said sex offenders are not authorized to participate in Halloween and those living in the parish have been notified in advance.

