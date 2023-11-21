Jennings Animal Hospital is Collecting Donations

Employees from the Jennings Animals Hospital are hosting their annual Winter donation drive.

Vetinary Assistant Katelyn Stretcher said rescue shelters in the surrounding area need blankets and other items this Winter.

"We're collecting yummy, little treats for them to enjoy, some canned dog food, collars, slip leashes, etc.," Stretcher said.

Stretcher said the rescue shelters in Jennings and Lake Arthur are at full capacity. As a result, she said she and her colleagues are trying to extend some support.

"It kind of depends on how we fill up," Stretcher said. "If we get an overload of donations, we call them and let them know and they'll come by and pick them up."

Now, Stretcher and her team are trying to fill their donation box with shampoo, collars, food, toys, blankets, and other items.

She said she also encourages the community to consider adopting this holiday season.

"Think about adopting first, before you start shopping online, maybe swing by your local shelter or have them give you a reference to a local rescue," Stretcher said.

If you'd like to help the homeless pets in your community, you can drop off donations to Jennings Animal Hospital between 7:30 and 5:30 Monday through Friday or between 8:00 and 12 on Saturday.