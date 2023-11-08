Jeff Davis Police Jury May Sign New Contract for Nurses in Parish Jail

There's some budget discussions and negotiations underway between the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury and Correct Health.

Correct Health is a Georgia-based correctional healthcare program for people serving time in correctional facilities.

According to Kori Myers, Police Juror for District Four, there are two, licensed practical nurses working in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail right now, but Correct Health is requesting a nearly 15 percent increase in funding this year.

"Correct Health is facing a nationwide nursing shortage through their agency that they contract with," Myers said. "We don't currently have a shortage. That is the number of nurses that our jail is always staffed with."

Myers said last year, she and other members of the police jury only agreed to an annual increase of up to five percent.

As a result, she said the jury is not finalizing a new contract with Correct Health unless the appropriate data that supports the request is provided and an attorney advises the jury to move forward.

I reached out to John Ritter, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Correct Health. I am still waiting for a response.