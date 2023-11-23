It's Time to Talk Turkey and Gas Prices

It's that time of year...time to talk turkey and gas prices.

According to AAA, gas prices on average are declining, nationally.

Mississippi resident Roy Freeman said he's willing to get on the road for his mother's Thanksgiving cooking in Pine Ville.

"[She's making] turkey, ham, mac n' cheese, greens, hot water cornbread, not the fake, Jiffy cornbread," Freeman said.

While the prices are dropping at the pump, Freeman said he encourages drivers to fill their tanks.

"During the holidays, all of the gas prices go down, which is great," Freeman said. "It gives a chance for people to travel to see relatives."

Edgar Saucedo said he's passing through Jeff Davis Parish to see his family in Houston for the holidays.

Saucedo said he's also looking forward to cutting costs on gas also.

"They're [the gas prices] are actually going down," Saucedo said. "I like it."

AAA announced Louisiana is among the nation's top, 10, least, expensive oil markets.

While gas prices plummet, Saucedo said he still encourages drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

"Don't grab your phone or something that distracts you," Saucedo said. "There's a lot of accidents during this time."

