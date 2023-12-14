Acadiana Residents Take Precaution Amid Flu Season

Health experts from the CDC say seasonal flu activity is on the rise across the country.

That's why retired Jennings residents like Lawrence Lavergne are going the extra mile to stay healthy and free from influenza.

"I had my own crop, until the frost killed it, but I still got about four or five more containers of lemon juice in my freezer," Lavergne said.

Lavergne said he retired from working in the oil industry in March. Since then, he said he keeps up with the annual flu vaccine and uses natural remedies like lemon juice and green tea to fight off the flu and other illnesses.

Cassidy Walters attends the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is a mom to a newborn baby. Walters said she's doing whatever she can to keep her baby safe.

"I limit my going out, I wear my mask everywhere," Walters said. "Every, time I'm around him I make sure I clean my hands front and back for a good minute, I limit everyone coming to see him and I'm going to make sure all of my vaccines are up to date as well."

Nurse Practitioner Nicole Lavergne said it can be difficult to tell whether you have the common cold or the flu because the two have similar symptoms.

"If you're experiencing upper respiratory symptoms and you're going to have to be around other people, it would be a good idea to get checked," Lavergne said.

You can visit https://www.covid.gov/tools-and-resources/resources/teststo order free Covid testing kits.