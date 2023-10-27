The Daily Iberian Prints Pink Newspapers

NEW IBERIA — Thursday, Oct. 26, subscribers of The Daily Iberian were able to read through a special edition of the paper.

The local newspaper printed out limited edition pink copies in support of breast cancer research. According general manager, Shanna Dickens, '15% of the revenue made will be donated to the Lydia Cancer Association.'

"There's not enough that can be done for breast cancer awareness and breast cancer research," said Dickens. "This is just a small contribution from us."

Dickens urges the community to 'think pink' in not just in October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but year-round as well.