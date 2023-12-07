'Nunsense II' opening at the Essenee Theatre in New Iberia

IPAL President Mitchell Prudhomme and IPAL actress Cheryl Mack reflect on their time with the community theatre as seasoned members.

Prudhomme and Mack tell people about the importance of live theatre, and why they think you should join.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Iberia Performing Arts League, or 'IPAL,' is gearing up for opening night of their new show.

I stopped by the Essenee Theatre in New Iberia, to talk with the cast and crew about all things Nunsense 2.

"This is one that we hope that the families will come together, and spend some time together, make memories, as the holidays come."

Mitch Prudhomme is the president of IPAL.

"Pretty much like-- anything that needs to be getting done that isn't getting done, falls on me."

Cheryl Mack is reprising her role on stage as Sister Mary Hubert.

"I am very excited...This is part two, Nunsense part two."

Both have been long-time volunteers of the Iberia Performing Arts League.

"I've pretty much been doing shows for the last like 10 years or so," said Mack.

"I started back when I was in high school," explained Prudhomme. "My kids, who are 9 and 10 years old, they're already involved and loving it."

Prudhomme says attendance at shows 'could be better.'

"I think there's so many people that live in Iberia Parish who have never even stepped foot through these doors. I don't know what it was; I don't know if for so long people got used to being home and not going out and seeing live theatre. I feel like we lost a little bit of that support."

The IPAL cast and crew hope that those who are interested will 'take a chance' and try something new.

"IPAL is really a big family, there's so much support," said Mack. "Even if you're inexperienced you'll have such the support with all of the people around here that...you'll fit right in."

"The self-confidence, and the ability to speak in public and get up in front of a crowd..." Prudhomme said. "That's something that people who, you know, let their kids kind of come up through our theatre...I feel like they can see their kids being more prepared for those kind of life experiences."

Nunsense II opens this Friday, December 8 at 7:30. For show and ticket information, click here.