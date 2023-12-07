Indictment handed up in Javion Batiste homicide

NEW IBERIA, La. — An Iberia Parish grand jury has indicted one person in connection with the July slaying of Javion Batiste.

Batiste was 19 years old when he disappeared; his body was found days later.

On Wednesday, Jody Vital, 19, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

In July, Batiste's body was found in a cane field off of Landry Rd. in Iberia Parish.

In a statement, Nichole Jagneaux, mother of Batiste, said, "I am overjoyed by the support I have received in the search for my son's murderer, via marshals and the community."

Vital is now facing charges of second-degree murder, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault.

Vital was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail and bond has been set at $3,000,000.00.

The investigation into Batiste's death continues.