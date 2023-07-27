Javion Batiste's mother speaks out as investigation into her son's death continues

LAFAYETTE, La. — The mother of Javion Batiste, the teen found dead in a New Iberia cane field last week is speaking with out.

Nichole Jagneaux took the search party into her own hands to find her son, she was able to locate his abandoned car using an airtag.

His body would be found just a few days later in a cane field less than two miles away where his car was found.

This week Javion Batiste was set to sign up for classes at SLCC, he had a passion for welding and spent his 4 years at Comeaux High School practicing for the future. His tragic death would see those dreams never come true.

KATC spoke with his mother Nichole Jagneaux following the aftermath of finding her son's body in a cane field after being missing for a week.

"It's an emptiness I'll never be able to explain."

Javion's disappearance sent the community in a rally to find him, using drones, motor bikes and prayer circles in hopes of finding him.

Nichole says this effort and care others shown for her son, helped her through this difficult week.

"It is amazing to me how many people came out to help me, how many helped us search, how many people prayed for us," says Jagneaux. "How many people shared and reposted helped us with water, ice and food. I will forever be grateful to the people who came out and showed me support love and prayer. "

Detectives are currently investigating Javion's case, and his mother says she’s committed to finding justice.

"I was resilient in finding my son and I'm gonna be just as resilient with getting justice for my son."

Nichole also spoke about finding closure knowing that her son is looking over her.

"It's not the outcome I would've expected but I am glad that god led someone to him so we can bury him and be able to have a place to visit him and pray."

A candlelight vigil is being held this Sunday in Broussard and Javion's funeral services will be held in Our Savior's Church in Lafayette on Monday.