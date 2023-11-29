Everything you need to know about New Iberia's 10th Annual Very Berry Christmas Quest

The 10th Annual Very Berry Christmas Quest is taking place on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The goal of the quest is to promote free, family fun, while also supporting small local businesses in New Iberia along the way.

"It brings--ya know---people back into the store and lets them know what we're offering--ya know--to give them Christmas ideas."

Lorraine Kingston and her husband Howard have been running their local bookstore for nearly 35 years.

They have also participated in every one of the Very Berry Christmas Quests.

"We organize businesses and organizations around New Iberia, to put on activities in there---in there place of business. For the families to come in and do fun activities, and get to see what the businesses have to offer our community."

Shalee Landry is the treasurer for the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, and the 'Chief Operating Elf' for the Very Berry Christmas Quest. She's rounded up 43 local businesses to participate in this year's quest.

"They're doing anything from active activities like archery in the park, or obstacle courses in their business. We do have a lot of Christmas crafts, making ornaments, we have some face painting. So just lots of activities."

"My favorite part is seeing the kids come in with their parents and they are so excited," said Kingston. "They come in here laughing, and just, so excited."

Lorraine hopes this community event will bring people into the store, so they can experience 'the magic of a good book,' again.

"This digital stuff's not all--you know--it's kicked off to be; and as it turns out, yeah, they'll put their hands in a book and go 'Wow!--fascination. I'm doing this, I'm turning the pages and I'm reading through it,' you know. I think the book will always challenge the creative thoughts in our mind."

Thepre-registration period ends on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 12:00 a.m. (midnight). According to Landry, those who pre-register are 'gauranteed a goody bag and elf hat, and will receive their activity card in advance.'

Children age 0-3 can participate for free.

Children age 4-17 can participate for $10 each.

Adults age 18+ can participate for $5 each.

Families are also welcome to register the day-of at the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (noon), 'but goodie bags are not a gaurantee.'

All registered children will also receive a complimentary kids meal from Raising Canes.

Adult grand prize: $500 gift certificate to Armentor's Jewelry in New Iberia.