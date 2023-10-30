$36 Million Invested in Iberia Parish Economy

A proposal of $36 million in federal funding was approved during last week's Joint Legislative Committee Meeting, in Baton Rouge; $16 million going towards a new road project by the Acadiana Regional Aiport, and $20 million going towards deepening the channel at the Port of Iberia.

Executive Director of the Port, Craig Romero, said this project is 'a result of the hard work done by former-director Roy Pontiff.'

The Port's project is set to be completed 'by April of 2024.'

"Already, just with the deepening of this channel to the Port of Iberia, we--in the last twelve months, we have gotten three new long-term leases; and when I say long-term 30-plus year leases for properties at the Port of Iberia. For companies that need much deeper water to come in with larger vessels. And this $20 million all but assures them that they're gonna get deeper water, so that they can have easier access to the Port of Iberia, right in the heart of Acadiana."

