12-Foot Puppet Walks Through Downtown Lafayette

Video shows Little Amal walking through Downtown Lafayette on Thursday, Oct. 18

The worldwide organization representing Little Amal has traveled to Lafayette, "a cultural hub," to inspire hope and start conversations about immigration

Hundreds turned up for the walk, some even made signs for her

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A 12-foot puppet is spreading hope to the people of Lafayette, by walking through downtown.

Known as 'Little Amal,' this giant puppet depicts a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl. Little Amal travels all around the world, working to unite diverse communities and start conversations about immigration, needs of refugees, and more.

The puppet's journey in Lafayette started at 6:00 at the Acadiana Center of the Arts and ended around 7:00 at Parc International.

Enrico Dau Yang Wey is the director of puppetry with Little Amal. According to him, the puppet takes three people to operate her (one for the legs, two for her “chest, breathing, facial expressions, arms…basically her top half”).

"Even though we're working with a puppet, for us she's a girl; and I think it's a moment of empathy and also speaking towards collective humanity even though she's made of cane and aluminum.”

Little Amal’s organization is collecting donations for refugee children. To learn more about how to donate, click here.