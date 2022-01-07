Governor appoints local residents to La Boards and Commissions

Governor John Bel Edwards announces local Acadiana appointments to four Louisiana boards and commissions today, three being from St. Landry Parish.

Governor's Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council

Scott E. Peyton of Washington has been reappointed to the Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council. Peyton is the executive director of Right on Crime. He will serve at-large.

The Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council says it studies the state’s criminal justice system to recommend strategic changes to improve Louisiana’s public safety by reducing the prison population. It offers a report to the Legislature of cost-effective, evidence-based sentencing and corrections reforms that promote offender accountability and protects public safety.

Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice

Honorable Michelle M. Breaux of Scott has been appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Judge Breaux serves in the 15th Judicial District. She will serve as a district court judge.

The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice says it serves to improve the operations of the criminal justice and juvenile justice system and promote public safety by providing progressive leadership and coordination within the criminal justice community.

Community Responder Model Task Force

Bambi D. Polotzola of Opelousas has been appointed to the Community Responder Model Task Force. Polotzola is the executive director of the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs. She will serve as a representative of the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs.

The Community Responder Model Task Force studies the implementation of community responders to reduce and eliminate incidents of nonviolent calls and behavioral or social crises being handled by law enforcement officers. This branch of civilian first responders hopes to reduce unjust arrests and uses of force by finding long-term solutions to the root causes of community concerns.

Children's Cabinet Advisory Board

Alishia R. Vallien of Opelousas has been appointed to the Children's Cabinet Advisory Board. Vallien is the executive director of the Statewide Interagency Coordinating Council. She will represent LA Early Steps.

The Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board says it provides information and recommendations from the perspective of advocacy groups, service providers and parents.

Click here to take a look at who Governor Edwards appointed to La Boards and Commissions in December.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel