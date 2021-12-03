Governor appoints Acadiana residents to La Boards and Commissions

Governor John Bel Edwards announces local Acadiana appointments to two Louisiana boards and commissions today.

Oilfield Site Restoration Commission

Lauren E. Chauvin of Lafayette has been appointed to the Oilfield Site Restoration Commission. Chauvin is the director of the judicial program and a member of the lobbying team for the Louisiana Association of Business Industry. She will represent Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association.

David B. Levy of New Iberia has been appointed to the Oilfield Site Restoration Commission. Levy is the president of Petrotechnologies Inc. He will serve at-large.

The Louisiana Oilfield Site Restoration Program was created in 1993 within the Department of Natural Resources to address the growing problem of unrestored orphaned oilfield sites across the State. Orphan wells are abandoned oil and gas wells for which no viable responsible party can be located, or such party has failed to maintain the wellsite in accordance with State rules and regulations. The specific focus of the Oilfield Site Restoration Program is to properly plug and abandon orphan wells and to restore sites to approximate pre-wellsite conditions suitable for redevelopment.

Atchafalaya Basin Levee District

Tommy A. Thibodeaux of St. Martinville has been appointed to the Atchafalaya Basin Levee District. Thibodeaux is in government and public relations for Pelican Waste and Debris. He will represent St. Martin Parish.

The Atchafalaya Basin Levee District maintains some 320 miles of main-line levees protecting all or portions of eight parishes in south-central Louisiana.

Here's a list of Governor Edwards' Acadiana appointments to Louisiana boards and commissions from July 2021.

