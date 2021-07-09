Governor appoints Acadiana residents to La Boards and Commissions

BATON ROUGE — Governor John Bel Edwards announces local Acadiana appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions today.

The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice

Col. Carlos J. Stout of Lafayette has been reappointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice, they say.

Stout is the chief deputy for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, and will serve as a person having vital concern with law enforcement and the administration of criminal justice, according to the governor's press release reports.

The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice, according to the press release, serves to improve the operations of the criminal justice and juvenile justice system and promote public safety by providing progressive leadership and coordination within the criminal justice community.

Iberia Parish Levee, Hurricane, and Conservation District

Rayward J. Fremin Jr. of New Iberia has been appointed to the Iberia Parish Levee, Hurricane, and Conservation District, they say.

Fremin is a registered nurse at Concepts of Care Home Health and will represent the Iberia Parish Council.

The mission of the Iberia Parish Levee, Hurricane, and Conservation District, they say, is to understand the dynamics of flood protection and tidal surge needs specific to Iberia Parish in order to implement a plan for such protection in conjunction with neighboring parishes and to determine and identify funding sources to implement said plan.

Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors

Stephen G. Boudreaux of Duson has been one of several board appointees, appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directo, they say.

Boudreaux is the regional manager of Legacy Funeral Group and will represent District C.

The Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Director's mission, according to the press release, is to regulate embalmers, funeral homes, funeral directors, individuals engaged in the care and disposition of the deceased and handling consumer complaints.

Acadiana Area Human Services District

David J. Merrill Jr. of New Iberia has been reappointed to the Acadiana Area Human Services District, they say.

Merrill is the assistant manager of GMC and sales at Musson Patout and will serve as an advocate in the field of substance-related and addictive disorders.

Quinta L. Thompson of Lafayette has been reappointed to the Acadiana Area Human Services District, they say.

Thompson is a math teacher and will serve as an advocate in the field of mental health.

Elizabeth F. West of Pine Prairie has been reappointed to the Acadiana Area Human Services District, they say.

West is the managing editor of the Ville Platte Gazette.

The Acadiana Area Human Services District (AAHSD), according to the press release, was created by the Louisiana State Legislature to provide administration, management, and operation of behavioral health (addictive disorders and mental health) and developmental disabilities services to the residents of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.

Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District

Matthew T. Tycer of Morgan City has been appointed to the Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District, they say.

Tycer is the general manager of E.J. Fields Machine Works and was nominated by the parish president and council of St. Mary Parish.

The Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District, according to the press release, shall have authority to regulate the commerce and traffic in such manner as may in its judgment be best for the public interest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel