Evangeline Community Action Inc. Aids Low-Income Residents with Utility Assistance

Hundreds of residents in Evangeline Parish are facing challenges paying for necessities.

That's why Executive Director of Evangeline Community Action Inc., Carleen Bellard said the parish received state and federal funding for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

Bellard said she's managing a waiting list of roughly 100 residents, who are all requesting financial support.

"We've served 908 households and 1700 individuals," Bellard said.

Between the decrease in temperatures, rising electricity bills, and inflation, Bellard said so many of her clients are dealing with hardship.

"[Just] for us to be able to just get some relief off of them by helping them with a water bill or a light bill or rental assistance or food insecurity, puts a smile on my face," Bellard said.

Alidia Ardoin is a mother of four and a lifelong Ville Platte resident. Ardoin said if it wasn't for the Community Action Agency Inc., her water may have been shut off.

"The water bill was almost one thousand dollars," Ardoin said. "Then, we had to walk the yard and we found a soft spot."

Other residents like Carrie Chapman said she too, was taken by surprise when she got her water bill in the mail.

"I had a broken pipe and it was very, very, severe," Chapman said. "It ran my water bill up 27-hundred dollars."

With the help of a one-time credit through LIHWAP, Ardoin and Chapman said they're back on track with their utility bills.

For more information about the program, visit Evangeline Community Action Agency LIHEAP Office Ville Platte, LA (liheapoffices.com).