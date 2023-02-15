DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, announces retirement

Lafayette native and Department of Transportation Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson, is retiring after more than seven years in that position.

Wilson's retirement will take effect on March 4, 2023.

In an email to KATC, Wilson says his retirement comes with a heavy heart and passion for public service that he steps down.

Under Wilson's leadership, the state invested almost five and a half billion dollars in infrastructure projects, while also making significant investments in preserving and growing our state's infrastructure.

Wilson is recognized on a national level for his efforts by becoming the first African-American President of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

