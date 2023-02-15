Shawn Wilson steps down from DOTD post

After more than 7 years as Secretary and more than 16 years of executive service at DOTD, Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. announced his retirement effective March 4, 2023.

“It’s with a heavy heart and passion for public service that I step away from DOTD,” Wilson said. “It’s been my high honor to serve in this role during such a pivotal time for transportation, as major policy shifts are being made to shape the future of transportation in this country. Ensuring Louisiana’s infrastructure system is safe and reliable has been my goal for the last 16 years of my life and it was an all-consuming effort. Now, I have new adventures and goals ahead and it is time to make a life-changing move.”

Here's a release from DOTD outlining his tenure there:

During his tenure as Secretary, the state invested nearly $5.5 billion in infrastructure projects around the state consisting of more than 2,230 projects compiling nearly 7,000 miles of improvements.

Some of his most notable accomplishments center on big-ticket projects that have been on the books for years but never moved forward. With the prioritization of funds, the department has been able to make significant investments in preserving and growing our state’s infrastructure.

IMPACT BY THE NUMBERS



On January 26, 2017, DOTD let two of the three projects partially funded by the $60 million FASTLANE grant. On April 6, 2017, DOTD broke ground on the first project. The $124.7 million project involved pavement replacement within the existing the lanes and the construction of an additional lane in each direction for 6.48 miles along I-10 from I-49 to LA 328. On August 3, 2017, the groundbreaking was held for the second widening project. This $54.7 million project also involved pavement replacement and a new lane in each direction for 2.7 miles along I-10 from LA 347 to the base of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. The last project will wrap up this year.

The recently completed I-20/I-220 interchange to Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City will help traffic going to and from the air force base and will lead to congestion relief throughout the region. This $72 million project was made possible by using GARVEE bonds, a first for the state.

I-10 widening from Highland to La. 73 in Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes. This $72 million project widened 6.5 miles in this area that sees more than 95,000 vehicles a day.

The Loyola interchange to the newly constructed New Orleans terminal in Kenner. This $125.6 million project will improve traffic flow at the intersection of Loyola Drive and I-10 by utilizing the state’s first diverging diamond interchange (DDI), which eliminates the needs for left turn signals at the intersections.

$135 million infra-grant to begin the final phase of construction on the La. 1 elevated highway from Golden Meadow to Leeville.

The I-10 widening and Capitol area improvement project in Baton Rouge, which has been talked about for decades, has started. This project will add a lane in each direction through Baton Rouge, improve the I-10/I-110 merge where the interstate goes down to one lane and add enhancements throughout the area.

Comite River Diversion project was brought to the finish line with a $353 million project consisting of a 12 mile long diversion channel from the Comite River to the Mississippi River, in addition to guide levees, a control structure at Lilly Bayou, and four drop structures

“While I am proud of the work we accomplished on these large projects across the entire state that have been much-needed for a long time, I also look at the smaller projects that have made positive impacts on our communities and citizens, and the emergency response efforts with just as much pride,” Wilson said. “I know I’m leaving DOTD and our state’s infrastructure system in a much better place and am proud of all the efforts that our dedicated employees have put in to improve Louisiana.”

Among many of those sometimes overlooked accomplishments of the department, include:

Maintained approximately 16,500 miles of state highways and over 7,800 state-owned bridges

Operated and maintained 3 ferries and 100 moveable bridges

The highly successful Motorist Assistance Patrol program was expanded and provided roadside assistance to 932,312 motorist

Issued 1.3 million truck permits in support of Louisiana’s economy

Responded to 98 emergency events

Under Wilson’s tenure, DOTD created the innovative procurement office and utilized the state’s first GARVEE Bond and executed multiple design-build and construction manager at risk contracts, procurement methods that increase efficiency and cost savings, while reducing time. While most of the visible projects were on the state’s highways, other infrastructure areas saw great success es over the last seven years, including:

The flood control program was doubled from $10 million to $20 million annually.

More than 1,000 airport construction projects were funded.

Increased the Port Priority Program from $20 million to $40 million annually.

32 Port Priority Programs were funded with $277 million.

Completed dredging of the Lower Mississippi River to fifty feet for a cost of $262 million.

Many of the projects that have been completed and those that are still planned are a great reflection of the fulfilled commitments and the type of infrastructure projects that can be produced through collaborative partnerships and funding. Working with the administration and legislature, Wilson has been able to secure significant funding commitments for major infrastructure projects across the state that have been talked about for decades. Wilson worked with the legislature to find additional sources of revenue to dedicate for infrastructure needs, including an anticipated $300 million a year from vehicle sales tax for mega and capacity projects and a one-time $150 million investment in highway and bridge preservation projects in every parish. Wilson also put the state in the position of a new Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge and for a new and much improved I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge. And, under his leadership, the department is spending $300M on locally owned bridges over the next 5 years.

Wilson set the Department up to compete nationally and was successful in being awarded $482.9 million in federal grant competitive funding opportunities, which include:

$150 million toward the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles

$135 million toward the LA 1 Phase 2 projects from Golden Meadow to Leeville

$60 million for a 15-mile pavement replacement and lane addition project on I-10 between I-49 and the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

$45 million toward to the Belle Chasse Tunnel replacement

$25 million to assist with Phase 2 of the I-12 widening project

$35 million for the Southern University Ravine Project

$25 million for the design and construction of two ferry boats, for both Plaquemines Parish and Cameron Parish



Wilson was recognized for his effort nationally, becoming the first African American president of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials when the board of directors elected him to be their leader in 2020-2021. Wilson also serves as Chair of the Executive Committee of the Transportation Research Board, a division of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, which serves as an independent adviser to the President of the United States, Congress and federal agencies on scientific and technical questions of national importance.

To see year-by-year accomplishments, you can check here [wwwsp.dotd.la.gov]

Dr. Wilson earned a B.A. in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Louisiana and holds a Master of Public Administration degree, as well as a Ph.D. in Public Policy from the Nelson Mandela School of Public Policy at Southern University.

Shawn and his wife, Rocki, reside in Lafayette, they have two children, one son-in-law, and two beautiful grandchildren.

