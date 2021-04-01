Bingo challenge providing support for local Black-owned businesses

A month-long bingo challenge is providing support for local Black-owned businesses.

It's called #BlacklistedBingo, and anyone can pick up a bingo card from a participating business or download one from the event's website.

Tasks range from buying breakfast at a restaurant to engaging with a business on social media.

Organizers say the goal is to keep the doors open for struggling small businesses.

"We've seen a lot of issues with Black-owned businesses not being able to keep their doors open and research also shows that African American businesses are highly likely to not get approved for the PPP loans," explained Karnina King, co-founder of Shop Blacklisted. "So we came together and said we need to do something for our businesses to keep their doors open."

The game starts March 15th and will run through April 16th.

For more information on how to play, visit blacklistedbingo.org.

