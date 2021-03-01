Menu

#BlacklistedBingo promotes support for Black-owned businesses

Posted at 7:43 AM, Mar 01, 2021
March 1st marks the end of Black History Month, but one Acadiana group is hoping to keep Black-owned businesses at the top of people's minds as we transition into the spring.

They plan to do this with a friendly game of bingo.

"Shop Blacklisted" is preparing to launch a month-long challenge called #BlacklistedBingo, in the hopes of encouraging residents to support local Black-owned businesses through out the month of March.

To do this, they are promising the chance to win up to $500 cash and gift certificates.

Anyone can pick up a bingo card from a participating business, or download from the event's website.

Tasks can range from purchasing breakfast at a restaurant, spending $10 dollars at a shop, or even engaging with a business on Facebook.

The game starts March 15th and will run through April 16th.

To learn more you can check out the event's page at BlackListedBingo.org

