Acadiana Schools: Updates to COVID plans

Tomorrow, the governor's new order requiring masking for everyone age 5 and older takes effect. With school starting in the coming weeks, we wanted to see what Acadiana's districts are planning.

We've reached out to all our superintendents to ask what changes, if any, they are discussing. Here's what we've heard so far, by parish:

ACADIA PARISH

Superintendent Scott Richard tell us "The Acadia Parish School System will follow the new statewide mask mandate as provided by the Governor's Office. We appreciate everyone's cooperation, flexibility and patience. We look forward to seeing our students on Wednesday, August 18th."

CALCASIEU PARISH

Spokesperson Holly Holland tells us the district posted their Return-to-School plan today, and it reflects changes required by the Governor's order. Here's the link.

EVANGELINE PARISH

Superintendent Darwan Lazard tells us "Our initial plans were developed in conjunction with Dr. Tina Stefanski and officials of the LA Department of Health (LDH), as well as, a local physician, Dr. Charles "Chuck" Aswell, III, who leads a Medical Advisory Committee that I established in summer 2020. Our plan contains contingencies for potential COVID-19 protocol changes from state and/or Federal officials, so we are able to pivot to be in compliance. The health and safety of all school personnel and pupils remain our top priority."

IBERIA PARISH

Superintendent Carey Laviolette tells us that the district "will follow the face covering requirements of the Governor's Proclamation for grades K-12."

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH

Superintendent Kirk Credeur tells us that his staff is discussing the issue now. We'll update as soon as we have more information.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

LPSS Spokesperson Allison Dickerson tells us that information will be released this week.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

At a press conference on Monday, Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said that school will be opening as normal on August 18. He is recommending that the board adopt a mask mandate for the school system. The board will hear that recommendation and vote on August 5, 2021. They hope to stay in line with recommendations from the CDC. St. Landry is one of the first parishes to request testing for school students, staff and other employees. This would be voluntary testing for those who wish to be tested, Jenkins said. Jenkins says that right now, students will go back to school in person but as time passes, they may change to different phases of learning if cases increase or if the state changes phases.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Superintendent Allen Blanchard tells us that the district will follow the Governor's order.

ST. MARY PARISH

Superintendent Teresa Bagwell tells us: "St. Mary adopted protocols during its July board meeting that will now be adjusted to include required mask wearing. All other previously adopted protocols will remain in place."

VERMILION PARISH

Superintendent Tommy Byler posted on the system's Facebook page yesterday that he should have an announcement later today.

Here's that post:

Also today, the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released new data that they say shows in-person students significantly outperformed remote learners on the Spring 2021 LEAP Assessments.

The department states that this means in-person instruction is more beneficial than virtual learning for most students. We have asked state education officials if that claim is based on the assumption that Louisiana teachers were adequately trained and prepared for virtual learning, and if that means they believe that the training and support provided for virtual learning was comparable to that for in-person learning. We haven't heard back yet.

According to the DOE, for grades 3-8, the rate of students who scored Mastery or above on ELA and Math assessments was 15% higher for students who were in-person for the entirety of the year versus those who were virtual for the entire year. Also, students who were virtual for the entire year had an 11% greater rate of Unsatisfactory scores than students who were in-person for the entire year.