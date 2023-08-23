Acadiana experiencing smoke, haze from Beauregard Parish wildfire

ACADIANA, La. — Some Acadiana parishes are experiencing smoke and haze due to a Beauregard Parish wildfire.

In Jeff Davis Parish, the smoke in the City of Jennings is due to the forest fire south of DeRidder.

Ville Platte in Evangeline Parish is also blaming the fire out west for the smoke and haze in the area. The Ville Platte Fire Department states, "Local and surrounding fire and police depts are actively patrolling the area to make sure that we have no activity."

Most of the smoke in Acadia Parish is originating from the Beauregard wildfire as well.

According to PIO Layne Herpin, smoke is drifting into St. Landry Parish by a distant wildfire as well. Herpin released the following statement:

"St. Landry Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness would like to inform the community that although there is drifting smoke from a distant wildfire affecting our area, there is currently no imminent threat to St. Landry Parish.

Earlier today, an assessment was conducted to ensure the safety of our community. Air Evac conducted a flyover examination of St. Landry Parish to ascertain the presence of any immediate fire risks.

We are pleased to report that Air Evac's flyover revealed no signs of fire within our parish. The drifting smoke, while visible, is originating from a wildfire in another parish and poses no direct danger to our community at this time.

St. Landry Parish Government, St. Landry 911, and local fire districts are in close coordination and are closely monitoring the situation. Our emergency response teams are prepared to act swiftly if conditions change.

We would like to remind our citizens to be mindful of the ongoing red flag warning and the current state-wide burn ban that is in effect. Adhering to these restrictions is crucial to prevent any accidental fires."

To stay updated on the location of the fires and smoke, click here.