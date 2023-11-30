Victim identified in Church Point homicide

CHURCH POINT, La. — The victim in last week's homicide that occurred in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive in the town of Church Point has been identified.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, the homicide victim has been identified as Daryl Marcus Lewis, 35, of Church Point.

This case remains open with an arrest warrant issued for 30-year-old Quincy Mouton of Church Point for 2nd Degree Murder and Home Invasion.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quincy Mouton is asked to call APSO at 337-788-8772 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS (8477).

To read KATC's previous coverage on the incident, click here and here.