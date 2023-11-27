Watch Now
APSO searching for suspect wanted in Church Point homicide

Posted at 11:47 AM, Nov 27, 2023
At the request of the Church Point Police Department, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 600 Block of Martin Luther King Drive within the town of Church Point.

According to APSO, the incident occurred on Wednesday, November 22 at 8:54 pm.

Detectives determined that the suspect forced his way into a residence while armed with a firearm. During the incident, the suspect and victim exited the residence. The victim was found shot outside of the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Warrants have been issued for Quincy Raheem Mouton, 30 of Church Point. Mouton is wanted for second-degree murder, home invasion, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

