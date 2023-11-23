Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishAcadia Parish

Actions

One dead in Church Point shooting

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive Wednesday
Acadia Police Jury
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive Wednesday
Posted at 9:13 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 10:13:40-05

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Church Point.

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson tells KATC that Church Point police requested detectives to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story, and we'll be updating it as more information comes in.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.