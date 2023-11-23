One dead in Church Point shooting

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Church Point.

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson tells KATC that Church Point police requested detectives to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story, and we'll be updating it as more information comes in.

