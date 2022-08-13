Acadiana Kickoff Tour: Beau Chene

ARNAUDVILLE — Marcques Lewis has been at Beau Chene for 4 years now.

He saw a lot of new faces come through the program before he took over as head coach last year. The move brought something to the Gators that they had been desperately missing, stability. With that came wins and buy in.

"The kids that I came into was the kids I inherited as a coach when they were freshmen. So, the senior class I had last year was my freshman when I was a (assistant) coach", says Lewis. "The senior class last year all the way down, they just all believed in the process and then when they saw the results and really just gave them the confidence to push forward and move on."

"We knew he was coming in with a good program, came in with good things to teach us and good intentions", says lienbacker Aiden Charles. "We like the things that he would show us, the things that he explained to us and we took that and made a amazing team out of it."

The Gators last season went 6-5, which produced their first playoff appearance since 2016.

As B-C looks to build on that success, the theme for the Beau Chene Gators this year are 3 C's.

Be Committed, stay Connected and stay Consistent.

Now with 10 starters returning, who had a chance to experience the the postseason, Beau Chene is driven to make it past the first-round hump.

"With the injury part, that's the one that hurts us but with consistency, playing week one just like you play week 11 and treating week one like week 11 is going to make you that better person. If you teach and play every individual, like the championship games then you're going to play on championship level."

"The way we went out, we actually made the playoffs and then losing it brings a fire to want to play harder and actually want to win a playoff game", Gators' quarterback Jhykai Sharp

