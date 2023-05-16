Skate park, detention ponds coming to Church Point

Quality of life improvements are taking place in Church Point — something those in town say is long overdue.

According to Mayor Ryan "Spankie" Meche, these upgrades started with downtown's Central Park back in 2019. Since then, the town has invested about $500,000 in improvements, such as a fishing pond, pickleball court, dog park, walking path, exercise equipment, and a new playground.

The latest addition? A skate park is currently under construction, costing the town $60,000, expected to finish construction within the next month. Town officials say this funding comes from donations and other forms of local revenue, as well as whatever state and federal grant money is left over from other projects.

"We did, you know, drawings ourselves, went with local contractors, did three bids, tried to get the cheapest price, and it worked out," Meche says.

Alex Wheeler has called Church Point home his entire life and now lives near Central Park, where he tells KATC he is pleased to see these changes.

"It's needed for the children, you know, so they can have fun, have a good time for themselves, it's a blessing for them," Wheeler says. "I'm glad they did what they did, so the kids can have something to do, have a nice place, and stay out of trouble. I hope they build more stuff like this."

District 5 Alderman Errol "Slu" Comeaux says he hopes these efforts are paid back to the town in tourism.

"We're trying to get people to come in here and see what we have, we're just inviting everybody to, you know, come out here and check things out," Comeaux tells KATC. "And who knows, maybe you come in here and get some ideas for your community."

Also coming to Church Point, two detention ponds on the north and south sides of town to help with drainage. According to Meche, one will be near Minnex Aly; the other at the corner of Main and West Corporation Streets.

The mayor tells KATC the town received around $11 million dollars in state and federal grant money to help with this project, among other infrastructure endeavors, something he says has been needed for at least the last three decades.

Town officials expect the construction of the detention ponds to take at least a year as they apply for more grant money in the meantime.

