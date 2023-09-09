Severe weather causes Taco Bell sign to fall on driver's car

CROWLEY, La. — The aftermath of severe thunderstorms left extensive damage across Acadiana.

An 18-wheeler on 1-10 was flipped on its side from high wind gusts, several power lines were knocked down, and one building's roof was blown off in Crowley.

During the storm, a Taco Bell drive-through sign fell and crushed the backside of a vehicle, injuring one person.

"She looked up and saw the sign wobbling and within seconds later in was in her backseat."

Madyson Dailey, daughter of the driver who was waiting in the car lane at the restaurant's drive through to get food, noticed the winds shaking the restaurant sign before it fell right next to her.

It crushed the back of the car completely and narrowly missed Dailey's mom.

"She called and said her head was bleeding," says Dailey. "She was stuck in her car and that a pole fell into her car. She has a minor gash in her head which led to her getting staples but other then that she will be fine."

Dailey was in shock when this happened to her mother who was on her way to pick up her siblings from school when she stopped for food.

"It happened at the wrong time at the wrong person but thank god she doesn't have major injuries, just minor and she made it out alive," Dailey tells KATC.

She is relieved her mother made it out alive with minor injuries, but warns others to stay put when bad weather starts up.

"Honestly the best bet is to just not get on the roads if you don't have to."

Her mother is currently recovering at a local hospital where she is receiving treatment for her head injury.

